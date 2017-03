LONDON, July 17 Heathrow airport bosses submitted three options for a third runway to Britain's Airports Commission on Thursday, describing them as cheaper and quicker to build than any rival hub option.

The options - which propose a third runway being placed to the north, north west or south west of the existing airport - would deliver extra capacity by 2025-29 for 14-18 billion pounds ($21-27 billion), said Heathrow, the British airport operator owned by Spanish company Ferrovial.