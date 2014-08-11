LONDON Aug 11 Britain's biggest airport
Heathrow said July was its busiest month on record with 6.97
million passengers travelling through the airport, 0.5 percent
more than in the same month last year.
Heathrow, situated west of London, is operating close to
capacity, and is at the centre of a long-running political
tussle over airport expansion in the south-east of England.
Paassenger traffic with China grew 10.4 percent in July, the
airport said.
The airport is owned by unlisted Heathrow Airport Holdings
(HAH). Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, is the
largest shareholder in HAH alongside partners Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp.
