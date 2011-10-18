(Repeats to fix table formatting)

LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) is examining heating oil pricing after consumers expressed concerns about differences in prices charged among customers, the body said on Tuesday.

"The OFT does have concerns that some heating oil and possibly some other off-grid fuel suppliers may not be treating their customers fairly and is currently examining practices further," the authority said in a statement.

The body could take action against individual suppliers if it finds some pricing levels are applied unfairly, but declined to name the companies involved.

The office also said its study into the off-grid energy market, which includes oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and renewables such as solar power, showed competition in the sector worked well and the four million households which rely on off-grid supply were generally offered a good choice of suppliers.

The British government asked the body to speed up its study into the sector after last winter's cold snap left some consumers scrambling for heating oil supply which inflated prices.

The government has since urged users to purchase heating oil supplies well ahead of the winter and welcomed the OFT's decision to further examine suppliers' pricing practices.

"This and the national campaign to encourage heating oil consumers to buy early when they can should help to avoid a repeat of the events last winter, but we will continue to identify if further action to support consumers will be necessary," said Energy Minister Charles Hendry on Tuesday.

But consumers are facing low heating oil stocks in Europe and weather forecasts are indicating another cold winter, which could produce a repeat of last year's tight supply scenario.

Consumer bodies have called on the government to support households exposed to off-grid energy use, mainly located in rural areas.

"With heating oil and other similar fuels so difficult to afford, much more also needs to be done by the government to target help to these households to make their homes more energy efficient and cheaper to heat," said Audrey Gallacher, director of energy at Consumer Focus.

NON-GAS HEATING USAGE IN BRITAIN -------------------------------- TYPE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS Electricity 2.3 million Heating oil 1.1 million Solid fuel 310,000 LPG 170,000 Source: Consumer Focus

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)