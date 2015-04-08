(Updates with new police statement)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, April 8 British police were hunting for
a gang on Wednesday who raided safety deposit boxes in London's
major jewellery business district, making off with cash and gems
in what local media said could be the country's biggest-ever
heist.
London's Metropolitan Police said the thieves used heavy
cutting equipment to get into the vault at Hatton Garden Safety
Deposit Ltd, where they are believed to have broken into 60 to
70 boxes.
According to the Sun newspaper, the gang are thought to have
tunnelled their way in through one wall to access a lift shaft
at the building on Friday, while businesses in Hatton Garden,
home to almost 300 diamond, gold and gem dealers and more than
50 shops, were closed for the Easter holidays.
They then abseiled down to the vault and smashed their way
in, an unnamed source told the paper.
Police gave no details of what was stolen but the Sun said
the haul could be as much as 200 million pounds ($300 million),
dwarfing the amounts taken in Britain's previous biggest heists.
"Robbery at one of the biggest safe deposits in Hatton
Garden over the Easter weekend," London gemologist Thelma West
wrote on Twitter. "The loss is Huge."
She said a lot of jewellers and dealers leave their stock in
safe deposits over holiday periods.
Diamond expert Lewis Malka, who owns a business in Hatton
Garden, tweeted: "Big robbery at one of the safe deposits in
Hatton Garden over the Easter weekend. Not good news for a lot
of dealers."
On its website, Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd said it was
founded in 1954 and was one of the first companies in Britain to
offer safe deposit boxes.
"We are currently one of London's most successful and
leading safe deposit companies aiming to provide our clients a
secure and cost-effective solution to store and protect
important and irreplaceable personal belongings," it said.
There was no immediate answer to phone calls or emails from
the business.
Detectives were contacting victims and carrying out a
detailed forensic examination of the scene which they said could
take two days.
"This is a slow and painstaking process," police said in a
statement.
Britain's record heist was carried out at a Securitas cash
depot in Tonbridge, southeast of London in 2006 when robbers
stole almost 53 million pounds in cash.
In 2000, police foiled a daring attempt to steal 350 million
pounds worth of diamonds from a display at London's Millennium
Dome in what would have been the world's biggest ever robbery.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)