UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Jan 16 A helicopter crashed near a rail station in central London on Wednesday, the BBC reported citing witnesses.
"We are aware of an incident," a spokesman for the police said. Police declined to give any further details. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders