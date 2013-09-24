LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's Civil Aviation Authority launched a review of offshore helicopter operations in the North Sea on Tuesday, a month after four oil workers were killed when their helicopter crashed into the sea off Scotland's Shetland islands.

The CAA said that the review would study current operations, previous incidents and offshore helicopter flying in other countries, and will make recommendations aimed at improving the safety of offshore flying.

The review will be run jointly with the Norweigian CAA and the European Safety Agency, and will also be advised by a panel of independent experts.

"The recent accidents have understandably given rise to concerns, particularly with offshore workers who rely so heavily on these helicopter flights," said Mark Swan, Director of the CAA's Safety and Airspace Regulation Group.

"The review we are announcing today will thoroughly examine the risks and hazards of operating in the North Sea and how these can be managed most effectively," he said.