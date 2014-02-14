LONDON Feb 14 A police helicopter that crashed into a Glasgow pub last year killing 10 people suffered a double engine failure, investigators said in an interim report on Friday.

Britain's air accident investigator said both engines on the Eurocopter EC135 T2, made by a subsidiary of aerospace group Airbus, failed despite there being fuel in the main tank. Airbus changed its name from EADS on Jan. 1.

The police helicopter dropped from the sky onto the Clutha pub in Scotland's biggest city last November when more than 100 people were inside, killing all three crew and seven others and injuring 32.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the investigation was continuing.

"The investigation will seek to determine why ... no emergency radio transmission was received from the pilot and why, following the double engine failure, an autorotative descent and flare recovery was not achieved," the report said.

Airbus Helicopters said in a statement it would take time to fully understand the cause of the accident.

"Airbus Helicopters does not speculate on potential causes of any accident and continues to actively support the ongoing investigations of the AAIB," it said.

Bond Aviation Group, the company which operated the helicopter, has started to pay compensation to victims and their families.

The group has said that although the cause of the accident was not known, it was committed to ensuring proper compensation was paid to all of those who had suffered loss as a result of the accident. It did not say it accepted liability.

"All concerned understand this process will be a long and complex investigation. While the investigation continues, we would urge against speculation," Bond Aviation said in a statement.