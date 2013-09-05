LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had found no evidence of technical failure in a helicopter that crashed in the North Sea near Scotland's Shetland Islands.
Four oil rig contractors were killed when a Super Puma L2, made by EADS unit Eurocopter, crashed into the sea off Shetland's rocky southern coast on Aug. 23.
"To date, no evidence of a casual technical failure has been identified," the AAIB said in a statement on Thursday, adding that detailed examination of the black box data and the helicopter was continuing.
