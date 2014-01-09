LONDON Jan 9 The U.S. Air Force will start to
recover on Thursday the bodies of four American airmen from the
wreckage of a helicopter that crashed two days ago in remote
coastal marshland in eastern England, British police said.
The recovery of the bodies has been delayed by the
scattering of a "significant" amount of bullets and munitions
after the helicopter came down in a Norfolk nature reserve while
on a low-level training mission on Tuesday evening.
The site, described by police as the size of a soccer pitch,
remains cordoned off to the public following a visit by
investigators on Wednesday evening. The area of flat coastal
grassland lies about 130 miles (210 km) northeast of London.
"Police and other agencies remain on scene today as the
investigation continues and will ensure the recovery of the
bodies is dignified and respectful," Chief Superintendent Bob
Scully of Norfolk Police said in a statement.
"The scene is on difficult ground and the longer term
investigation and recovery work will take many more weeks."
The helicopter was a Pave Hawk assigned to the 48th Fighter
Wing based at RAF Lakenheath air base. A second helicopter
taking part in the training mission landed safely.
Colonel Kyle Robinson, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing,
described the accident as a "tragic loss" and said it was too
soon to say why the crash happened despite speculation in the
British media that birds may have been to blame.
"It is still too early to speculate as to what caused the
crash and to make any long-term decisions based on that,"
Robinson told a news conference at RAF Lakenheath on Thursday.
The four men on board were named as Captain Christopher S.
Stover, Captain Sean M. Ruane, Technical Sergeant Dale E.
Mathews and Staff Sergeant Afton M. Ponce.
The Pave Hawk is made by Sikorsky Aircraft Co, a unit of
United Technologies Corp.