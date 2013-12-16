LONDON Dec 16 Helicopter manufacturer Eurocopter issued a safety alert to operators of its EC135 aircraft on Monday after a number of craft from the same fleet as one that crashed into a Scottish pub last month killing 10 people were found with a fuel indicator defect.

UK-based air services company Bond Aviation grounded its fleet of 38 EC135s on Dec. 11, after an air ambulance, one of its 22 aircraft leased in Britain, was found to have a technical problem. Tests found others also had the same defect.

A spokesman for Eurocopter, a unit of European aerospace and defence company EADS, said fuel system functionality tests performed by Bond and two other EC135 operators in Europe found possible similar supply-tank fuel gauging errors on some aircraft.

"The first analysis shows that the indication of the fuel quantity in the supply tanks could be overestimated. All crews should be aware that in the worst case a red warning "Low Fuel" could appear without any amber FUEL Caution before," the company said in a statement.