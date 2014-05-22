LONDON May 22 London's Heron Tower skyscraper,
which was rescued from the threat of receivership last year,
will be renamed Salesforce Tower London after the U.S. software
company became its biggest tenant by renting an additional
50,000 square feet on Thursday.
Developer Heron International and Salesforce.com said in a
joint statement the 15-year deal with Salesforce.com
would bring its total space occupied to 77,080 square feet over
six floors.
The 46-storey tower was completed in 2011, but it struggled
to fill up with tenants in London's weak office letting markets
at the time. Following Thursday's deal, the developer said it
was now 90 percent let or under offer.
Salesforce.com, the world's biggest maker of online sales
software, said the tower would be the company' largest operation
outside the United States.
Miguel Milano, Europe, Middle East and Africa president for
Salesforce.com, said the expansion also offered the company the
chance to create a briefing centre for its customers in the
heart of the City of London financial district.
Salesforce.com did not disclose how much it would pay for
the lease.
The tower, owned by a trust that includes developer Heron
International, was at risk of receivership and a possible sale
last year, after its owners were unable to agree on a
refinancing of a 315 million pound loan, despite several months
of negotiations. In October, U.S. private equity group Starwood
Capital provided a 288 million pound refinancing facility to the
skyscraper.
As well as Heron International, headed by property
entrepreneur Gerald Ronson, other owners of the building include
Oman's largest sovereign wealth fund and Saudi investors.
