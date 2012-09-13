* Families seek prosecutions over 1989 soccer tragedy
* Deputy Prime Minister Clegg: "Wheels of justice must turn"
* 96 fans killed in stadium crush; report found cover up
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Sept 13 British police accused of
serious failings and a cover-up over the 1989 Hillsborough
stadium disaster could face investigation after their force said
on Thursday it was preparing to refer the case to the police
watchdog.
South Yorkshire Police, the force in northern England at the
centre of the scandal, said it was ready to refer the matter to
the national watchdog that has powers to recommend prosecutions.
A damning report on Wednesday uncovered evidence that the
police response to the worst sporting disaster in British
history was flawed, 41 lives could have been saved and officers
tried to deflect the blame on to fans.
Ninety-six Liverpool supporters died after a crush in an
enclosed, overcrowded terrace at the Hillsborough stadium in the
northern city of Sheffield on April 15, 1989.
Their families have fought a 23-year campaign to uncover the
truth about what happened and disprove official smears that
blamed the crush on drunken, ticketless fans forcing their way
into the stadium.
"South Yorkshire Police is currently reviewing a wide
variety of matters raised in the report...with a view to making
a referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission
(IPCC)," the force said in a statement.
The report said that 164 police statements were amended,
with 116 of those edited to paint the police in a better light.
It said the police had no proper emergency plan and organised a
campaign to conceal their failings.
The IPCC watchdog said the panel's report "raised extremely
serious and troubling issues for the police".
"There is a huge amount of information...that needs to be
analysed and digested," it said. "We are aware that South
Yorkshire Police are also carrying out a detailed assessment of
the report with a view to making a referral to the IPCC."
'DIRTY TRICKS'
Relatives of the victims said the panel's report provided
enough new evidence to begin criminal proceedings against police
officers and to overturn the original inquest verdict of
accidental death.
Trevor Hicks, who lost two daughters at Hillsborough, said
there had been a "dirty tricks campaign to deflect the blame"
and that those responsible should be prosecuted.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg told the BBC there appeared
to be "evidence of serious criminal activity" and the "wheels of
justice must now turn".
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron, who offered a
profound apology to the families on Wednesday, said any decision
on criminal charges would be taken by state prosecutors.
Norman Bettison, who is chief constable of West Yorkshire
Police and was a senior officer with South Yorkshire Police at
the time of Hillsborough, said he had "absolutely nothing to
hide".
"I never altered a statement nor asked for one to be
altered," he said in a statement.
The Football Association (FA) apologised on Thursday and
said the disaster should never have happened.
A former Conservative member of parliament named as one of
the sources of the inaccurate media coverage that blamed drunken
fans for the tragedy said on Thursday he was "deeply and
sincerely sorry".
"It is now clear that the information I received from some
police officers at the time was wholly inaccurate, misleading
and plain wrong," Irvine Patnick said in a statement.