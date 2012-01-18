LONDON Jan 18 Britain urged European
Union competition officials on Wednesday to reject "political
interference" and "vested interests" when ruling on plans to
create the world's biggest stock exchange.
EU officials have signalled they will recommend blocking
Deutsche Boerse's $9 billion takeover of
transatlantic rival NYSE Euronext because it would
account for over 90 percent of European listed derivatives
trading and a large chunk of clearing.
The two exchanges are mounting last-minute efforts to rescue
the merger and Britain has made no secret of its wish to promote
open markets and competition in clearing.
The European Commission' 27 commissioners are to meet
possibly as early as Feb. 1 to rule on the merger and UK
Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban urged them to avoid being
swayed by political arguments.
"In a post-crisis market where we have seen extensive
consolidation across the board, we cannot afford to sit back and
sacrifice competition and customer welfare," he said in remarks
to be delivered at the London Stock Exchange, a top
rival to the planned megabourse.
The EU competition directorate general has a fierce
reputation for objective and rigorous analysis, and a record of
promoting the bloc's single market objectives, he said.
"It is vital that DG Competition lives up to those duties in
the weeks and months to come, without political interference,"
Hoban said.
"I fully understand nonetheless that the Commission faces a
huge challenge to resist pressure to delay, obfuscate and pander
to vested interests in the EU," Hoban added.
The bloc's national competition regulators backed the
proposed EU veto on Tuesday, a source told Reuters.
Brussels faces some pressure to allow a merged "European
champion" that could compete globally with giants like the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
MIFID WATCH
Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, is taking a more
confrontational stance to stop Brussels damaging its financial
sector which generates 12 percent of UK tax revenues.
Last month UK Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed plans for
a new EU treaty for all 27 member states to help resolve the
euro zone debt crisis because of concerns over how it would
affect the single market and Britain's financial services.
Hoban echoed Cameron's rejection of a Europe-only tax on
financial transactions and spoke of the need to preserve the
free flow of capital across the single market.
Britain is keen to ensure competition in clearing of
securities and has won commitments in a new EU derivatives law
to ensure choice in clearing off-exchange traded contracts.
It is now pushing to keep similar provisions in a sweeping
update of EU securities markets, known as the markets in
financial instruments directive or MiFID II.
Some industry officials predict that if the megabourse is
blocked, Germany may try to dilute such provisions to avoid
Deutsche Boerse's trading-to-clearing model being broken up.
MiFID II includes radical plans to curb ultra fast
high-frequency trading and rein in commodities trading using
position limits which the United States has already adopted to
stop price-influencing positions being built up in areas like
food.
"It is incorrect to think that blanket limits will enable
governments to control prices as some would seem to suggest,"
Hoban said.
Reform of MiFID has to be driven by evidence and not
political whim and that imposing the share trading model used in
the current MiFID rules on bonds and derivative may be
inappropriate, he added.
Britain, home to 230 foreign banks, is worried that MiFID II
will block access to EU financial markets for institutions from
outside the bloc until they can show their home regulation is
equally tough.
"We gain nothing by browbeating emerging economies and their
most successful firms and sovereign wealth funds with additional
and unnecessary burdens," Hoban said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)