* Commissioners set to rule on merger Feb. 1
* Britain urges commissioners to avoid political sway
* Brussels under pressure to allow European champion
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain urged European
Union competition officials on Wednesday to reject "political
interference" and "vested interests" when ruling on plans to
create the world's biggest stock exchange.
EU officials have signalled they will recommend blocking
Deutsche Boerse's $9 billion takeover of
transatlantic rival NYSE Euronext because it would
account for over 90 percent of European listed derivatives
trading and a large chunk of clearing.
The two exchanges are mounting last-minute efforts to rescue
the merger and Britain has made no secret of its wish to promote
open markets and competition in financial areas like clearing.
The European Commission' 27 commissioners are expected to
rule on the merger on Feb. 1 and UK Financial Services Minister
Mark Hoban urged them to avoid being swayed by political
arguments.
"In a post-crisis market where we have seen extensive
consolidation across the board, we cannot afford to sit back and
sacrifice competition and customer welfare," he told a financial
audience at the London Stock Exchange, a top rival to
the planned megabourse.
The EU competition directorate general has a fierce
reputation for objective and rigorous analysis, and a record of
promoting the bloc's single market objectives, he said.
"It is vital that DG Competition lives up to those duties in
the weeks and months to come, without political interference,"
Hoban said.
"I fully understand nonetheless that the Commission faces a
huge challenge to resist pressure to delay, obfuscate and pander
to vested interests in the EU," Hoban added.
The bloc's national competition regulators backed the
proposed EU veto on Tuesday, a source told Reuters.
Brussels faces some pressure to allow a merged "European
champion" that could compete globally with giants like the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Tuesday evening
that competition between exchanges and in clearing was needed to
ensure efficient markets for users.
Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni said on
Wednesday the merger would bring EU and U.S. regulators together
to improve global policy coordination, and that more industry
consolidation was inevitable.
MIFID WATCH
Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, is taking a more
confrontational stance to stop Brussels damaging its financial
sector which generates 12 percent of UK tax revenues.
Last month UK Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed plans for
a new EU treaty for all 27 member states to help resolve the
euro zone debt crisis because of concerns over how it would
affect the single market and Britain's financial services.
Hoban said following the veto he was struck by the number of
people and governments like Italy reaching out to back Britain's
agenda of growth and preserving the single market.
"There is a willingness to work and to listen to the
concerns the UK has," Hoban said.
He echoed Cameron's rejection of a Europe-only tax
on financial transactions.
Britain is keen to ensure competition in clearing of
securities and has won commitments in a new EU derivatives law
to ensure choice in clearing off-exchange traded contracts.
It is now pushing to keep similar provisions in a sweeping
update of EU securities markets, known as the markets in
financial instruments directive or MiFID II.
MiFID II aims to curb ultra fast high-frequency trading and
rein in commodities trading using position limits which the
United States has already adopted to stop price-influencing
positions being built up in areas like food.
"It is incorrect to think that blanket limits will enable
governments to control prices as some would seem to suggest,"
Hoban said.
Reform of MiFID has to be driven by evidence and not
political whim, he said, adding that imposing the share trading
model used in the current MiFID rules on bonds and derivative
may be inappropriate in more thinly traded markets.
Britain will build alliances with other countries to make
changes to MiFID, helped by stressing what end users want in
areas like commodities, Hoban said.
Hoban is also worried that MiFID will block access to EU
financial markets for institutions from outside the bloc until
they can show their home regulation is equally tough.
"We gain nothing by browbeating emerging economies and their
most successful firms and sovereign wealth funds with additional
and unnecessary burdens," Hoban said.
