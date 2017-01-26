LONDON, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rogue
employers are tapping the rising number of rough sleepers on
Britain's streets and luring them into a life of modern slavery
in building, farming and even illegal boxing, a British homeless
charity said on Thursday.
Of the 61 homeless organisations surveyed by The Passage
charity, it said 64 percent had come across cases of modern
slavery.
Case workers cited vulnerable homeless people who were
recruited off the street to work in building sites, on farms and
to help with illegal boxing matches for little or no pay.
The finding comes as new figures reveal more than 4,100
people slept rough in England in 2016, a 16 percent rise on the
year before, according to the Department for Communities and
Local Government.
"The fact that there are more people who are homeless, it's
very clear that there are more people being exploited," Kevin
Hyland, Britain's Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
"It goes hand in hand that if there's more homeless ....
those who are trafficking have got a bigger pool to go to."
There are an estimated 13,000 victims of forced labour,
sexual exploitation and domestic servitude in Britain.
The report recommended increased coordination between
organisations working with the homeless and those that help
victims of modern slavery.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called modern slavery
"the great human rights issue of our time".
In 2015, Britain passed tough anti-slavery legislation
introducing life sentences for traffickers and forcing companies
to disclose what they are doing to make sure their supply chains
are free from slavery.
