Feb 11 An unplanned outage at Britain's Hornsea gas storage facility has partly reduced its ability to deliver gas until 1800 GMT on Thursday, operator SSE said on Wednesday.

The outage started at 0820 GMT and the reduction in deliverable gas will amount to 49 gigawatt-hours of electrity per day, SSE said.

That equates to a daily loss of about 5-6 million cubic metres of gas supply. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Goodman)