By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 Three of Britain's largest water
companies are to lift temporary hosepipe bans after heavy rain
over the past three months, including the wettest April on
record, replenished stocks.
Thames Water, Southern Water and Anglian Water which serve
London, southern and eastern areas of England, said their bans
will end at one minute past midnight on Thursday.
"It's in reflection of the wet April and May and the start
of June that we've seen and the remarkable recovery in surface
water stores," said an Anglian spokesman.
Groundwater stores had also staged a reasonable recovery, he
added. He hoped Anglian would not have to impose another ban
this year, but was still concerned over the possibility of
another dry winter.
But South East Water and Veolia Water will not be relaxing
their hosepipe bans, citing the need to prepare for the
possibility of a third dry autumn and winter.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)