LONDON, April 9 British house price growth
rebounded in monthly terms during March but slowed further on an
annual basis, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax
on Thursday.
Halifax said house prices rose 0.4 percent in March from
February, compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent in
a Reuters poll. Prices had declined by 0.4 percent in February,
a sharper fall than first estimated.
Prices in the three months to March were 8.1 percent higher
than they were a year earlier, compared with an increase of 8.3
percent in the three months to February and below a peak of more
than 10 percent in mid-2014.
