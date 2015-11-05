BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 5 British house prices rose at a much faster monthly pace than expected in October, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday that suggested prices will keep climbing.
House prices rose 1.1 percent on the month, wiping out a 0.9 percent decline in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6 percent increase.
House prices in the three months to October rose 9.7 percent compared with the same period a year ago, up from 8.6 percent growth in September and beating the Reuters poll consensus for a 9.5 percent upturn.
Halifax said an imbalance between supply and demand would likely maintain upward pressure on house prices in the coming months. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.