LONDON Dec 8 British house prices fell in November from October and their increase in year-on-year terms slowed, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

House prices fell 0.2 percent on the month, Halifax said.

In the three months to November, house prices rose 9.0 percent compared with the same period a year ago, slowing from 9.7 percent growth in October. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editying by Andrew Heavens)