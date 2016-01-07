LONDON Jan 7 British house prices surged more
than expected in December to hit a four-month high, mortgage
lender Halifax said on Thursday, another sign of growing
momentum in the housing market.
House prices rose 1.7 percent in December compared with
November, when they stagnated. A Reuters poll of economists had
expected a 0.5 percent upswing in December.
In the three months to December, house prices were 9.5
percent higher compared with a year ago, again stronger than the
9.0 percent growth expected by economists.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)