LONDON Dec 7 Growth in British house prices in November picked up speed for the first time since March although price increases may slow in the coming months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

In the three months to November, house prices were 6.0 percent higher compared with the same period a year ago, up from growth of 5.2 percent in the three months to October and in line with the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.2 percent in November compared with an increase of 1.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Adela Suliman; Editing by William Schomberg)