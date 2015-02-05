LONDON Feb 5 British house prices spiked
unexpectedly last month, recording their biggest monthly
increase since May 2014, but mortgage lender Halifax said that
it expected a broader slow down in house price rises to persist
this year.
Halifax said that house prices rose by 2.0 percent in
January, up from a 1.1 percent increase in December and far
outstripping the 0.1 percent average increase forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Prices in the three months to January were 8.5 percent
higher than a year earlier, compared with a 7.8 percent annual
increase in the three months to December.
"These improvements may indicate that the recent declines in
mortgage rates, the reform of stamp duty and the first increases
in real earnings for several years are providing a modest boost
to the market," Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis said.
However, he added that January was also a month when house
prices could be particularly volatile due to low volumes, and
stuck with a forecast for house price growth to slow over 2015
as a whole.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)