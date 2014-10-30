LONDON Oct 30 British house prices rose 0.5 percent in October compared with September, with the rate of increase slowing on an annual basis for the second month in a row, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

The month-on-month increase topped forecasts of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. On an annual basis, prices rose 9 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet)