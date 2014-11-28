UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 28 British house price growth slowed in line with economists' forecasts this month, as activity continued to remain relatively weak, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.
Nationwide said house prices rose just 0.3 percent in November, slowing from October's rate of 0.5 percent. Compared to a year earlier, house prices were up 8.5 percent.
"Housing market turnover rates are well below long-term averages," Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts