LONDON Aug 27 British house prices increased this month at the slowest annual pace in more than two years, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

House prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in August, the weakest annual rate since June 2013, compared with a 3.5 percent rise in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate of growth would fall to 3.1 percent this month.

On a monthly basis, house prices rose 0.3 percent, in line with expectations and down slightly from a 0.4 percent increase in July. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)