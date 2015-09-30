LONDON, Sept 30 British annual house price growth picked up in September, rising to 3.8 percent from 3.2 percent in August, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs that the housing market is heating up again.

House prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, slightly more than expected in a Reuters poll and up from 0.4 percent in August. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)