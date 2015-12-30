LONDON Dec 30 British house price growth quickened by more than expected this month, according to a survey on Wednesday, another sign of growing momentum in the housing market.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.8 percent in December compared with a 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.5 percent this month.

House prices rose 4.5 percent year-on-year, up from a 3.7 percent annual increase in November. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)