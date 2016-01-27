LONDON Jan 27 British house prices rose at a slower month-on-month pace than expected in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House price growth cooled to 0.3 percent this month from 0.8 percent in December, falling short of Reuters poll expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent.

On an annual basis, house prices were 4.4 percent higher in January, compared with a 4.5 percent increase in December.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)