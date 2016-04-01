LONDON, April 1 British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in more than a year in March as buyers of properties to rent and second homes tried to beat the introduction of a new tax, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices were 5.7 percent higher in March compared with the same month last year, a bigger increase than the 4.8 percent gain in February.

For the month, house price growth rose to 0.8 percent from 0.4 percent, Nationwide said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)