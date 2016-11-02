LONDON Nov 2 British house prices were unchanged in October after rising in monthly terms each of the previous 15 months, mortgage lender Nationwide said, adding to signs of a cooling in the housing market after the Brexit vote in June.

House prices were flat last month, compared with a monthly increase of 0.3 percent in September and a median forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with October last year, prices rose by 4.6 percent, slower than September's increase of 5.3 percent and below a median forecast of 5.0 percent in the Reuters poll. It was the slowest annual price growth since January. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)