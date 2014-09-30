BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
(Corrects headline and para two to show first drop in 17 months, not 16 months)
LONDON, Sept 30 British mortgage lender Nationwide recorded the first monthly fall in house prices for more than a year this month, causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to an eight-month low.
Nationwide said that average house prices across Britain fell by 0.2 percent in September - the first drop in 17 months - after rising by 0.8 percent in August.
House prices are now 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier, the smallest increase since February and down from August's 11.0 percent growth rate. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.