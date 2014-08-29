LONDON Aug 29 British house prices rose during
August at a much faster monthly pace than expected, according to
a survey on Friday that contrasted with other signs of cooling
in the housing market.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.8
percent on the month in August compared with a 0.2 percent rise
in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase
of 0.1 percent.
House prices rose 11.0 percent on an annual basis, up from
10.6 percent in July - again outstripping forecasts for a 10.1
percent increase.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet)