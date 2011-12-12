LONDON Dec 12 Britain's housing market is likely to stagnate in 2012, with low interest rates offset by a squeeze on household budgets, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

In its outlook for next year, Halifax said it expected house prices to end 2012 in a range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent.

Prospects for Britain's economy were "particularly uncertain" but the likelihood of the Bank of England leaving interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent for the foreseeable future would help support the market, it said.

"Overall, we expect continuing broad stability in house prices nationally during 2012. Prices are again likely to end the year at levels close to where they begin with the market continuing to lack any real direction," said Halifax economist Martin Ellis.

However, demand for homes would be constrained by rising unemployment and the weak outlook for growth.

"These pressures will come from a combination of subdued earnings growth, high (but falling) inflation, the substantial fiscal tightening that is taking place and an ongoing rebalancing of household sector finances with many families seeking to reduce their debts," Ellis said.

Halifax said it expected house prices to be strongest in prosperous parts of Britain like London and the South East, and weaker in those areas dependent on public sector employment, which would suffer from government spending cuts.

The outlook for Britain depended heavily on how the euro zone debt crisis plays out, the mortgage lender said.

"In addition, the extent to which households choose to reduce their debts will also affect growth over the medium term. As a result, the outlook for both the economy and house prices is particularly uncertain."

Halifax is a unit of Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest provider of mortgages and current accounts. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, Editing by Mark Potter)