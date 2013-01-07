LONDON Jan 7 British house prices posted a
surprise monthly rise in December, although they were likely to
remain broadly flat in 2013, mortgage lender Halifax said on
Monday.
Halifax said prices climbed 1.3 percent last month, compared
to economists' forecasts for no change and after an upwardly
revised rise of 1.6 percent in November.
However, prices in the three months to December were 0.3
percent lower than a year ago.
"Overall, last year saw an even mix of monthly rises and
falls, as prices lacked any real direction as both demand and
supply pressures remained largely unchanged during 2012,"
Halifax economist Martin Ellis said.
"We expect continuing broad stability in house prices
nationally in 2013."