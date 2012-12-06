LONDON Dec 6 British house prices rose more strongly than expected in November, but are still lower than a year ago and likely to remain broadly unchanged in 2013, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

Halifax said prices rose 1.0 percent, faster than the 0.2 percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters and after a smaller than previously reported 0.1 percent decline in October.

Prices in the three months to November were 1.3 percent lower than a year ago.

Halifax economist Martin Ellis said a new Bank of England scheme to boost lending appeared to be helping the housing market.

"There are signs that the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) is helping to reduce mortgage rates and may be contributing to the recent pick-up in mortgage approvals. The FLS should help to ease credit constraints, resulting in some improvement in mortgage availability in 2013," he said.