LONDON Aug 13 The British government said on
Tuesday that 10,000 new homes had been reserved by beneficiaries
of its 'Help to Buy' stimulus package, designed to boost the
property market and encourage developers to build more houses.
The data covers the four months since the scheme was
launched in April as part of plans to generate economic growth
and tackle a housing shortage.
"This government's package of measures to boost the housing
market is working, with house building and housing supply on the
up," said Eric Pickles, secretary of state for Communities and
Local Government.
The scheme, targeted at new-build properties, provides a
government equity loan that covers up to 20 percent of the
property price and is designed to help buyers with a small
deposit get access to mortgage financing.
Critics including Britain's business secretary Vince Cable
say it risks creating a bubble in property prices. A second
phase of the Help to Buy scheme will begin next year, providing
12 billion pounds of guarantees.