LONDON Nov 21 Britain's house builders are
working on the biggest number of new homes since the financial
crisis, spurred on by government schemes that have encouraged
buyers, official figures showed on Thursday.
The government said private house builders started building
28,580 new homes in the July-September period this year, the
highest number begun in a quarter since the first three months
of 2008, and 29 percent higher than the same period in 2012.
The launch in April of a scheme to help buyers who put up
deposits as small as five percent has been heavily criticised
for fuelling rampant price growth by encouraging demand without
boosting supply.
House builders such as Persimmon, Barratt
Developments and Taylor Wimpey have recently
reported large jumps in profits and even the formation of buyer
queues, not seen since the crisis, for their new schemes.
Since April, the first part of the scheme which makes loans
to buyers of new-build homes has resulted in over 18,000
reservations, the government said.
However, the housing starts figures still lag pre-crisis
levels of building when 40,000 starts a quarter was the norm,
Capital Economics said, and is far behind a 250,000 annual homes
target outlined in a 2004 government-backed review of the
housing market.
The industry's ability to meet the surge in demand from the
Help to Buy scheme is also expected to be constrained by a
shortage of labour and materials after the construction industry
shrank sharply during the downturn.
The Home Builders Federation, which represents Britain's
biggest house builders, said the industry was recruiting
significant amounts of people and builders were looking to start
on new sites sooner.