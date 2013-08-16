* Building and materials firms struggling to expand quickly
* Home construction at lowest level since 1920s
* Industry shrank sharply to get through downturn
* Banks reluctant to finance smaller builders' projects
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 16 When the British housing market
finally showed signs of life earlier this year, Stephen Stone's
company tried to order concrete building blocks for a new homes
project, only to find he would have to wait months and import
them from Germany.
The experience of Stone, chief executive of housebuilder
Crest Nicholson, typifies the industry's difficulties
in responding rapidly to government pressure for more new homes
to ease a shortage and help a weak economy.
"Imagine if you haven't got raw materials like bricks and
blocks and you're waiting for three months to get them. It's a
problem," Stone said.
Bricks and blocks aren't the only problem for a sector that
shrank sharply to survive the property downturn after the 2008
financial crisis. It now faces rising costs, and financing
conditions remain tough, on top of long-standing difficulties in
getting projects approved under Britain's strict planning rules.
With housebuilding at its lowest in about 90 years, finance
minister George Osborne has launched the first part of a scheme
to lend and guarantee billions of pounds in mortgages, aiming to
help Britons buy newly built homes with relatively small
deposits.
But the chances of his "Help to Buy" scheme drawing a rapid
response are slim, due largely to the shrunken state of an
industry that had relied heavily on foreign workers, many of
whom left Britain during the downturn because of a lack of jobs.
Britain is therefore unlikely to achieve anything near the
250,000 homes needed each year to keep up with a growing
population, and critics fear this shortfall means Osborne's
scheme will fuel house prices rather than house building.
"The government hopes that we can turn the tap on right away
but it doesn't happen that way," Stone told Reuters. "It'll take
at least four to six months for the supply chain to respond. The
construction industry is 50 percent of what it was. The overseas
workers have all gone home."
The government declined to comment on its expectations for
the industry.
Housebuilding in Britain has fallen to levels not seen since
the 1920s, according to property consultancy Savills,
after the largest housebuilders, such as Persimmon and
Taylor Wimpey, retrenched during the downturn to
concentrate on raising profit margins rather than their sales.
Private housebuilders completed 88,000 homes last year, well
below an annual average of 115,000 over the past four years,
Savills said.
The country's 10 biggest housebuilders, such as Barratt
Developments, which construct about two thirds of new
homes, have not committed themselves to firm completion targets.
However, some say they are aiming to sell 20-30 percent more
homes annually in the next few years.
Osborne and his department, the Treasury, have also not said
how many more homes they want built under the scheme. Its second
phase, in which the government will guarantee loans for people
buying second-hand homes, will start in January.
"There are a lot of other obstacles that the government is
not only not overcoming but in some respects is making worse,"
said Roger Humber, strategic policy adviser to lobby group House
Builders Association.
LONG WAITING TIMES
Stone's lengthy wait shows how building materials makers,
such as Wienerberger, Michelmersh and
HeidelbergCement's UK arm Hanson, also retrenched in
Britain and continental Europe. Such suppliers have shut 19
plants in the last five years as brick production halved due to
the waning demand.
About 358,000 workers have left the British construction
industry, a 15 percent drop since 2008, government data showed.
Many building materials makers are now adding shifts and hiring
workers, but say a sharp rise in production will take months.
"Our customers are going to have to be patient," said David
Weeks, spokesman for Hanson, which plans to reopen a mothballed
factory in Cloughton, northern England, by the end of the year.
"We've been through some severe pain in the last five years;
our workforce has reduced by half to about 4,000 today, and
we've lost probably 45 percent of our production volumes."
On top of this, builders say it can take up to two years to
start work on sites due to delays in gaining planning
permission. The government has tried to speed this up by giving
local authorities more decision-making powers.
"There has been a slight improvement. The accent is on that
'slight'," said Taylor Wimpey's CEO Pete Redfern.
Overall planning permissions are running at about 140,000
houses a year, slightly above the 100-110,000 mark it was at
previously, but nowhere near the 200-250,000 homes that the
industry should probably be building, he said.
PRESSURE ON SMALL PLAYERS
Small and medium-sized housebuilders, which account for
about a third of new houses, also have problems in persuading
banks to finance their projects. Net bank lending to
construction firms has fallen by between 4 and more than 10
percent every quarter for four years, Bank of England data show.
A Federation of Master Builders survey found 90 percent of
1,000 building firms questioned in late 2012 said raising
finance was as difficult as two years ago, or even harder.
"The number of small housebuilders who are actually active
at the moment is definitely falling. Some will never start
again. Others want to - they want to get land and so on - but
they just can't get the credit from the banks," said Humber.
Building costs are also expected to be pushed up by new
regulations, with local councils to charge housebuilders fees to
help finance items such as roads and a government push for a
net-zero carbon emissions standard for all new homes by 2016.
With such challenges, some have questioned whether the
industry has the capacity or even willingness to aim for the
250,000 home target outlined in a 2004 government-backed review
of the housing market.
Britain experienced housebuilding of over 200,000 a year in
the 1950s to late 1970s, bolstered by government efforts to
create public housing, data from Knight Frank showed. Private
housing completions reached a high of 203,320 in 1968.
"250,000 is a figment of everyone's imagination," said
Martin Warner, chief executive of brickmaker Michelmersh. "We're
miles off that."