* Scheme designed to help homebuyers with small deposits
* Critics worry scheme could fuel new property bubble
* Survey shows house prices rising at fastest in 11 years
* Lenders to pay commercial fee but will get capital relief
By Christina Fincher and Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain kicked off a flagship
scheme on Tuesday to help people get on the property ladder,
defying critics who believe the state-backed mortgage guarantees
could fuel another housing bubble as the country's economy picks
up speed.
Hours before the government launched "Help to Buy," a survey
suggested British house prices were rising at their fastest pace
in 11 years. Also on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund
sharply raised its forecasts for economic growth in Britain.
RBS and Lloyds, two banks in which the
government retains big stakes after bailing them out during the
financial crisis, will start marketing state-backed mortgages
this week. HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, announced it
would join the scheme later this year.
Smaller lenders Virgin Money and Aldermore have also agreed
to participate. But Barclays and the British unit of
Spain's Santander were still considering whether to
join the programme which allows homebuyers to put down a deposit
of as little as 5 percent.
In a sign of the breadth of concern, a cross-party committee
of lawmakers warned the scheme risked raising prices rather than
supply. "Mistakes could distort the housing market or carry
threats to financial stability," the head of parliament's
Treasury Committee, Andrew Tyrie, said.
When the programme was announced in March, Britain's housing
market and its economy both looked in need of serious help. Now
things look very different.
House prices nationally are rising at more than 6 percent a
year, according to mortgage lender Halifax, and parts of the
capital are seeing gains in excess of 10 percent.
The government and Bank of England say there is no obvious
risk of overheating and note that housing transactions remain
well below long-term norms.
More broadly, Britain's economy is also recovering more
quickly than expected. A survey on Tuesday showed British firms
recorded the best growth in domestic trade for at least six
years in the third quarter.
The British Chambers of Commerce said the results of its
quarterly economic survey suggested economic growth sped up to
around 0.9-1.0 percent in the third quarter.
The IMF, which earlier this year urged the government to
speed up infrastructure spending to get Britain's weak economy
growing, said it was now expecting gross domestic product to
expand by 1.4 and 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
That was up from its previous forecasts of 0.9 and 1.5
percent, made as recently as July, and represented the biggest
upgrade of forecasts by the Fund for advanced economies in a new
report issued on Tuesday.
EARLY START
Prime Minister David Cameron and his finance minister,
George Osborne, trumpeted the mortgage guarantee scheme at the
Conservative Party conference last week and announced it would
start three months early.
Their opponents say the plan was rushed out to give the
government a boost ahead of a 2015 general election, similar to
the way former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher
reaped the popularity of a programme to allow people to buy
homes they rented from local authorities in the 1980s.
Under the scheme, the government will offer to guarantee up
to 15 percent of mortgages, helping people who in recent years
have been unable to get on the property ladder because they lack
the high deposits lenders now require.
Now, a deposit of 5 percent, could suffice on any property
worth up to 600,000 pounds ($965,000).
Participating banks won't have to set aside capital to cover
the state-backed portion of mortgages they offer as part of the
programme, the Bank of England said.
In exchange for the guarantee, the government will charge a
fee of up to 0.9 percent of the loan's value. This is designed
to cover any losses to the taxpayer, if borrowers default, and
to comply with European Union state aid rules.
The opposition Labour party said the scheme would not fix
the fundamental problem of low levels of housebuilding and
rising prices might make it harder for first-time buyers to get
on the housing ladder.
The number two at Britain's Treasury stressed the
government's case for the plan.
"I don't think our housing market should be shut for people
who aren't lucky enough to have wealthy parents who can pay
their deposit, or have accumulated all the assets to pay a 25 or
30 percent deposit," Danny Alexander, chief secretary to the
Treasury, told BBC radio.