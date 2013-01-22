LONDON Jan 22 The British government will make
it easier for developers to convert offices into apartments, the
latest in a string of initiatives to kick-start economic growth
through housing.
Planning minister Nick Boles is due to announce the changes
to the planning system this week to help to meet the country's
huge demand for housing and revamp rundown areas where office
schemes are not viable, a government source told Reuters.
"We are currently looking to make it easier to convert empty
and under-used commercial space into residential use. This will
provide new homes, help regenerate urban areas and boost local
town centres," a spokeswoman for the Department for Communities
and Local Government said. "We will announce more details
shortly."
Sterling hovered near a 10-month low against the euro on
Monday and looked vulnerable to further losses as concerns about
a so-called triple-dip recession in the UK grew ahead of
fourth-quarter growth data on Friday.
Other housing initiatives in the government's battle for
growth include Funding for Lending and NewBuy, both of which are
unlikely to make a significant dent in the target of 240,000 new
homes every year by 2016 to meet population needs, Peel Hunt
analyst Robin Hardy said.
"If the planning barriers to conversion are effectively
removed, this could have a significant impact," Hardy said of
the new scheme. "The whole country is littered with masses of
under-occupied low-value office buildings that would make
fabulous residential (property)."
Residential values are about double office values across
much of the UK, making housing schemes more viable, said Mat
Oakley, director of commercial research at real estate
consultant Savills.
"You have to ask whether some office sites have any value at
all if they are empty and unlettable," he said. "The big
question is whether developers can borrow the money to do it.
It's still speculative development."
The price difference can reach four to five times for the
best London sites. This has led to a flurry of deals by
developers, including British Land and Land Securities
, to meet the insatiable demand from wealthy overseas
buyers looking to park their cash.
The predominance of such schemes has led to a backlash from
local residents priced out of the market and the city's best
apartments are often used only a handful of times a year by
buyers from Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.