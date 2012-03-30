LONDON, March 30 Britain's health and safety executive (HSE) said on Friday it had received notification from rig operator Total on Feb. 26 about pressure fluctuation at its Elgin field, where a well has been leaking since Sunday.

"Total were to monitor pressures and bleed them down as required to keep pressures within tightly defined limits," a spokesman for the agency said.

The HSE also checked that Total had a suitable plan to deal with the problem.

The company was not required to report the incident under the HSE's Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, the spokesman added.

Total UK's managing director said on Friday the company noticed irregular pressure on its plugged Elgin well on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)