LONDON Feb 3 Britain's Energy Secretary Chris Huhne will be charged over allegations his wife took the blame for a speeding offence that he had committed, England's top prosecutor said on Friday.

"We have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Mr Huhne and (his former wife) Ms Pryce for perverting the course of justice," Director of Public Prosecutions Keir Starmer said.

The decision will put Huhne under intense pressure to step down from government while he fights the prosecution, forcing a reshuffle in the Conservative-led coalition's cabinet.

Huhne has denied any wrongdoing over allegations he asked his ex-wife Vicky Pryce to take responsibility for a speeding offence in 2003 that would otherwise have cost him his driving licence.