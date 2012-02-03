LONDON Feb 3 Britain's Energy Secretary
Chris Huhne will be charged over allegations his wife took the
blame for a speeding offence that he had committed, England's
top prosecutor said on Friday.
"We have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to
bring criminal charges against Mr Huhne and (his former wife) Ms
Pryce for perverting the course of justice," Director of Public
Prosecutions Keir Starmer said.
The decision will put Huhne under intense pressure to step
down from government while he fights the prosecution, forcing a
reshuffle in the Conservative-led coalition's cabinet.
Huhne has denied any wrongdoing over allegations he asked
his ex-wife Vicky Pryce to take responsibility for a speeding
offence in 2003 that would otherwise have cost him his driving
licence.