* Ringfenced retail arms would be an attractive investment
* Euro zone debt worries far bigger concern than ICB reforms
* Short-selling up slightly for Barclays, HSBC but below
Europe average
By Tommy Wilkes and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Sept 9 British plans to separate retail
banks from investment banking arms will make tempting
investments in volatile times, but fears of weakening lenders in
the midst of the crisis mean the measures are unlikely to be
carried out soon, investors say.
On Monday the UK government-commissioned Independent
Commission on Banking (ICB) is expected to announce measures
that seek to shield taxpayers from the risk of possible
failures, as well as demanding banks hold more capital.
Among these measures, lenders may have to "ring-fence" those
operations considered vital to support the economy in
subsidiaries separated from riskier investment banking units.
Investors say retail banks whose earnings are not subject to
the volatility and risk associated with investment banking could
make owning financial shares or bonds more appealing.
Many are attracted by the possibility of stable,
utility-like returns that a purer retail banking model would
offer, cleared of bad debt and with little prospect of
surprising investors with large writedowns from capital markets
losses.
"That's perfectly acceptable ... If they (UK retail banks)
did demerge tomorrow, which they can't, but if they did, I would
be interested in looking at the utility part as opposed to
investment banking and derivative parts of the business,"
Gervais Williams, a fund manager at MAM Funds, said.
Others echoed that view.
"I don't own any banks, but if the government tried to sell
Northern Rock on a decent valuation I'd be keen to buy it,"
a European equities fund manager at a UK investment firm said,
referring to the nationalised lender the British government
plans to return to private hands.
"The losses have been taken away, it's properly capitalised,
it's a very simple predictable boring collateralised lending
system and it will give you good returns. I would definitely be
interested in a bank like that."
However, many investors expect the ICB will water down its
earlier recommendations, put forward in April, or at least delay
implementation of its findings.
Since the ICB made its interim recommendations, the picture
has worsened considerably for the UK economy, while banks have
repeatedly warned that now is not the time to impose costly
structural changes.
"It (the ICB report) will be watered down and it'll be
delayed, because banks simply aren't strong enough to accept all
of these things that are being thrown at them ... (and) that's
why I don't own them," the equities fund manager said.
REGULATORY ISSUES
Many investors say the ICB recommendations are a sideshow,
only one of a litany of regulatory issues all banks face and
overshadowed by the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about how
banks fund themselves.
"I suspect this is not going to be the thing that moves
markets next week," Ben Bennett, credit strategist at Legal and
General Investment Management, one of the UK's biggest
investors, said.
"The ICB report would have a lot more attention if other
things weren't brewing now. On a relative space I'm not
concerned," Bennett added.
Banking stocks across Europe have fallen sharply in recent
months, dragged down by a failure to contain Europe's debt
crisis. Friday saw further falls, with the STOXX Europe 600
banking Index down around 5 percent.
But UK banks have generally performed better than their
European counterparts during the past few months, given their
smaller relative exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.
Britain's FTSE 350 Banks Index has fallen 30
percent since the commission published its interim report on
April 11, outperforming a 37 percent fall for European banking
stocks as a whole .
Data on the quantity of stock out on loan -- a strong
indicator of shorting interest -- suggests investors have
increased their bets against UK banks ahead of the ICB report,
but only slightly, and interest remains below Europe's average.
Barclays stock on loan has risen to 0.6 percent
from 0.26 and HSBC's to 1.53 percent from 1.36 percent
in the week to Sept. 8, figures from Data Explorers shows. This
is lower than the average percentage of stock on loan in banks
sector in the STOXX Europe 600, which is 2.48 percent.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc stock on loan fell to 0.11
percent from 0.12, and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's
to 0.13 percent from 0.16.
Alexei Jourovski, head of equities at Geneva-based asset
manager Unigestion, said the ICB reforms were only one of
multiple risks all banks face and he is avoiding the sector.
"All the banks are exposed to similar risk factors and as a
consequence, in terms of portfolio diversification, it's quite
hard to make a case for banks," Jourovski said. "Essentially you
have lots of shared risk which is linked to the regulatory
landscape and what happens with the European debt crisis."
