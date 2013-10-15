LONDON Oct 15 Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) will next month become the
first Chinese bank to launch a yuan-denominated bond in London,
Britain's finance minister said on Tuesday.
"ICBC will issue an RMB bond in London next month. First
issued by a mainland China headquartered bank," finance minister
George Osborne said in a statement on micro-blogging platform
Twitter.
Osborne has been in Beijing on a trade mission, and earlier
on Tuesday China said it would give London-based investors the
right to buy 80 billion yuan ($13.1 billion) of mainland stocks,
bonds and money market instruments, boosting London's efforts to
be the next offshore yuan trading centre after Hong Kong.