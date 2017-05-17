UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
LONDON May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group said it would create 1,300 new jobs in Britain by opening new stores in Sheffield in northern England later this year and Exeter in the south west and Greenwich in London in 2018.
The new jobs will increase the company's workforce in Britain and Ireland to about 11,700, the company said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.