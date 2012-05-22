LONDON May 22 Britain's government and the Bank of England must take action to avoid lasting damage to the country's economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF said in its concluding statement following the annual review of the British economy that the economic recovery should gain pace later this year but much productive capacity will remain unused for a longer time, increasing the danger that it will be lost.

Britain has not fully recovered from the steep slump caused by the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and the economy fell back into recession around the turn of the year.

The Bank of England has bought a total 325 billion pounds worth of government bonds with newly created money to boost the faltering economy, but halted the money printing presses earlier this month because of concerns over stubbornly high inflation.

The IMF said threats to the already weak economy were large and an escalation of the euro debt crisis could lead to a self-reinforcing cycle of lower confidence and exports, higher bank funding costs, tighter credit and falling asset prices, the IMF said.

The Bank of England should therefore should ease monetary policy further, either by more asset purchases or by cutting the main interest rate of currently 0.5 percent further.

The government should explore additional steps to make more credit available to companies. The Bank of England could act as an agent to buy private sector bonds or provide longer-term bank funding against a broad range of collateral, the IMF said.

The government should also rejig its spending cuts further towards reducing public employee's wages to fund spending in growth friendly projects such as infrastructure.

Should the recovery fail to take off, the government should delay fiscal consolidation, the IMF says.

In a separate report, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development also called Britain's policy mix appropriate, though it warned against a number of risks ahead.

International backing for the tough plan of tax hikes and spending cuts, aimed at erasing a gaping budget deficit, is crucial for finance minister George Osborne as the government has come under attack for the lack of economic growth. (Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Hugh Lawson)