LONDON May 22 Britain must do more to bolster
demand and the Bank of England should purchase more assets or
even cut its main interest rate - already at a record low - to
prevent years of sluggish growth, the International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday.
Britain has not fully recovered from the slump caused by the
2007-2009 financial crisis, and the economy fell back into
recession around the turn of the year.
"Growth is too slow and unemployment, including youth
unemployment, is too high," IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said at a news conference. "Policies to bolster demand
before low growth becomes entrenched are needed."
The IMF chief suggested the government rejig its austerity
programme to allow more infrastructure spending while the
central bank should buy more assets, possibly also bonds from
companies or mortgages, or cut rates.
The Bank of England has bought 325 billion pounds worth of
government bonds with newly created money to boost the faltering
economy, but halted the money printing presses this month on
concerns over stubbornly high inflation.
It may have more room for additional easing, however, after
data on Tuesday showed UK inflation fell to 3 percent in April,
its lowest level in more than two years.
The IMF continued to back the government's austerity plan in
principle, though it applauded last November's decision to
prolongue the austerity period rather than cut faster.
In a separate report, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development called Britain's policy mix
appropriate, but it pointed out risks including a weaker global
economy and higher oil prices.
International backing for the government's plan of tax hikes
and spending cuts to close a gaping budget deficit is crucial
for finance minister George Osborne, as the government has come
under attack for the lack of UK economic growth.
Britain's budget deficit topped 11 percent after the crisis,
and Osborne said in November that balancing the books would
entail two more years of austerity than originally planned.
DANGERS
The IMF said in its concluding statement after its annual
review of the British economy that the recovery should gain pace
later this year but much productive capacity will remain unused
for a longer time, increasing the danger that it will be lost.
Threats to the already weak economy were large and an
escalation of the euro debt crisis could lead to a
self-reinforcing cycle of lower confidence and exports, higher
bank funding costs, tighter credit and falling asset prices.
The Fund did not give fresh growth forecasts. In April the
IMF had forecast growth of 0.8 percent for 2012, the same as the
government's independent forecasting body, and 2.0 percent for
2013, following growth of just 0.7 percent in 2011.
The IMF said inflation was set to fall below the central
bank's 2 percent target over the next 18-24 months.
The government should explore further steps to make more
credit available to companies, the IMF said. The central bank
could act as an agent to buy private sector bonds or provide
longer-term bank funding against a broad range of collateral.
BoE governor Mervyn King, who left the door open for easing
when presenting the Bank's new forecasts last week, has been
adamant that buying private sector assets was a decision for the
government to take as it amounted to a subsidy for firms.
The Fund also urged the BoE's new regulatory body - the
Financial Policy Committee - to give clear guidance about the
speed at which banks had to comply with new capital rules, as
too fast a pace could hit credit supply further.
The IMF said the government should rejig its spending cuts
to help spur growth, saying money could be freed up through
property tax reform, more restraint on public employee
compensation and better targeting of transfers to those in need.
Should the recovery fail to take off, the government should
delay fiscal consolidation and ease fiscal policy, preferably
through temporary tax cuts and greater infrastructure spending,
the IMF said.
