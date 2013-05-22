By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON May 22 Britain's government should spend
more now to fund investment and steer its economy back to
recovery, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, a
call unlikely to be heeded by finance minister George Osborne.
Economic data earlier on Wednesday highlighted the challenge
facing Osborne. Retail sales slumped last month while a measure
of public borrowing jumped to a record high.
In a relief for the under-fire Conservative-led government,
the IMF's annual report did not repeat an explicit call by the
Fund in April for Britain to consider slowing the pace of
spending cuts aimed at reducing its hefty budget deficit.
Prime Minister David Cameron is under intense pressure from
his own lawmakers over his policies on Europe and gay marriage
and has had to quell speculation that his coalition might not
last until the next election.
But at a news conference at Britain's finance ministry to
present the report, IMF deputy managing director David Lipton
made clear that he still thought a change of tack was needed.
"What is important now is not to make a mistake today and
presume that all will be well with the economy some years from
now. I think it's important to get started on infrastructure
projects that will support the economy," he said.
As well as more spending on roads, housing and schools,
lower corporation tax and incentives for firms to issue shares
would help, Lipton added.
As Osborne sat watching, Lipton stressed he was not calling
on the government to abandon the deficit-reduction plan that was
a centrepiece of its 2010 election campaign, and which it has
clung to even as the euro zone crisis buffets Britain's economy.
But the government should consider pushing back some of its
belt-tightening to later in the five years over which Osborne
aims to balance the budget.
"In essence ... allow the adjustment to take place in a more
back-loaded fashion and provide more support for the economy at
the front end of the period," Lipton said.
The IMF expressed concern that a scheme to boost the housing
sector might simply push up prices and called for a "clear
strategy" on returning state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group to private ownership.
SLOW RECOVERY
Since the financial crisis, Britain has endured one of its
slowest economic recoveries, although the outlook has improved
after a 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter of this year.
"Such promising news is encouraging. The UK is, however,
still a long way from a strong and sustainable recovery," the
IMF said in a statement.
Wednesday's data showed the biggest fall in retail sales in
a year, while the Bank of England warned that growth could still
be derailed by any worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.
"It's too premature to call the UK as being out of the
woods," said Rob Wood, economist at Berenberg Bank.
Minutes of the central bank's May rate-setting meeting
showed the majority of policymakers opposed to buying more
government bonds.
But the IMF said it should keep the option of further
monetary stimulus on the table and consider committing to keep
interest rates at their record low into the medium term. Mark
Carney, who will take over as BoE governor from the long-serving
Mervyn King on July 1, has favoured a similar policy.
The IMF stressed the importance of increasing lending to
businesses, and told the government to come up with a plan to
sell its controlling stakes in RBS and Lloyds, offering capital
guarantees if needed. Osborne said he agreed - one of his
clearest statements of intent on getting the giant banks off the
government's books.
"Having refocused their business, now is the time for a
clear strategy on how to return RBS and Lloyds to the private
sector in a way that protects value for the taxpayer," he said.
But disagreement with the IMF over the key area of fiscal
policy looks certain to continue.
The government argues that it has brought forward some
investment and offers guarantees to private lending that do not
require it to borrow even more and increase the budget deficit,
one of the largest in the European Union.
The IMF, however, said measures to boost long-term growth
would strengthen its economic credibility - an apparent
challenge to Osborne's insistence that spending more now would
hurt Britain's credibility in the bond markets.
"Raising growth expectations will do more for reassuring
debt sustainability, while also helping restore banks to good
health. And although supply measures are often thought to have
only long-run benefits, they could bring immediate reassurance
to purchasers of UK debt."