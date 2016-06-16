WASHINGTON, June 16 The International Monetary Fund said it had delayed the publication of a staff report on the British economy by 24 hours following the shooting of a British member of Parliament earlier on Thursday.

The report had been scheduled for publication on Thursday, Washington time.

The report, a regular assessment, was due in the run-up to Britain's June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union.

Both the leave and remain campaigns suspended their operations after the shooting of Labour MP Jo Cox.

(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)